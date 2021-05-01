37 COVID-19 patients died in last 24 hours: Punjab’s Rajindra hospital

‘The situation is twice as worrying in comparison to the last peak of COVID.’

As many as 37 patients have died in the past 24 hours at COVID isolation facility at Punjab’s Rajindra hospital in Patiala, according to official data released on Saturday.

The Rajindra hospital is working as tertiary care for the care of COVID patients, and it caters patients not only from Punjab but from other states including the National Capital Region as well.

The patients who died included three from Delhi, eight from Patiala while 25 were from other parts of Punjab. Two patients were brought dead.

“37 patients have died in the past 24 hours. Earlier this week also the same number of patients had died in a span of twenty-four hours. We are seeing an unprecedented increase in patient load. The situation is twice as worrying in comparison to the last peak of COVID. During the last wave (mid August-September 2020) we peaked with severely patients (L3) at 90, but currently we have cumulative L3 patients at 210. We have more than twice the amount of very severely and critically ill patients,” Surabhi Malik, Nodal officer for Tertiary Care at Rajindra hospital with additional charge of Additional Secretary, Medical Education and Research, told The Hindu.

“Rajindra hospital caters to patients from outside the State as well and does not close its door to anyone. Being the L-3 facility, this hospital receives the patients in a severe sick condition and the medical staff gives them best treatment, but severity of the decease hampers their efforts at times. Critically ill patients from parts of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi are also coming to the hospital for treatment and most of these patients as already are received in critical condition, resulting in deaths,” she said.

“We have enhanced the number of L-3 bed facilities to 180 from the existing 120. We have a total of 600 L-2 and L-3 COVID beds. The deaths being attributed to Patiala district include patients from other district and states,” she added.

She said that there was no space crunch for placing bodies in the mortuary of Rajindra hospital and necessary infrastructure was in place for additional need.