365 Kashmiri students to return home from Bhopal in 18 buses

The students are currently accommodated in a private school in Bhopal.

Over 360 Kashmiri students stranded in parts of Madhya Pradesh due to the lockdown will be sent back to their native places in air-conditioned buses from Bhopal on May 9, an official said.

As many as 365 Kashmiri students stuck in different districts of the State will return home in 18 buses from Bhopal, a public relations department official said.

The students are currently accommodated in a private school in the Gandhinagar locality of Bhopal, he said, adding that they will leave at around 2 p.m. on May 9.

District Collector Tarun Pithode and other officials visited the private school on the night of May 8 to take stock of the arrangements there.

Sources said that another group of Kashmiri students will leave from Indore.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had recently written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting for necessary arrangements for the nearly 400 Kashmiri students stuck in the State.

He had said that as Jammu and Kashmir is under the central rule, it is the Centre’s duty to help the people from that region stranded in different parts of the country.

