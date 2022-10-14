36 policemen involved in corruption, criminal activities prematurely retired in J&K

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Thirty-six policemen were forced to retire prematurely and one CRPF personnel was charge-sheeted on Thursday for allegedly being Pakistani intelligence ISI’s agent in Jammu and Kashmir.

An official said the 36 police personnel were allegedly involved in corruption and criminal activities. “These personnel conducted their duties in ways which were unbecoming of public servants and in violation of the established code of conduct,” he said.

These employees were found involved in illegal activities, remained unauthorisedly absent from duties for a considerable period, underperformed, penalised in departmental enquiries and some of them found involved in corruption cases, facing serious criminal charges and had doubtful integrity, the official added.

Anti-national activities

The government described the move as its endeavour to make the Police department more efficient and transparent. A government spokesman said many cases were under scrutiny with the Empowered Committees constituted for consideration of cases under Article 226(2). “Many employees have also been terminated from service on account of anti-national activities,” the spokesman said.

“The exercise was conducted as part of a regular process of scrutiny of records of officials, who cross benchmarks of age/service period in terms of Article 226(2) of J&K Civil Service Rules. As per the recommendations of the Review Committee, the performance of these employees was found non-satisfactory and their continuation in the government service was found against public interest,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against a serving CRPF personnel from the Kokernag area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, who was “an ISI agent”.

An SIA spokesman said Zulafkar Ali Khatana, a serving constable in the CRPF posted in 171-Bn, had conspired with and acted at the behest of Pakistan-based militant organisation(s) and agents of ISI and collected and provided secret and classified information regarding location of vital defence installations, shared confidential documents.

“Khatana aided the enemy to strategise attacks on India and acted on the instructions from the adversary in its ongoing campaign in subverting the government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” the spokesman said.

Militant handlers, Yousuf Baloch alias Zarar alias Qari Maviah alias Hafiz alias Aziz Bai and agents of ISI based in Pakistan had used cyberspace for instigating, enticing and motivating Kashmiri youth to join militant ranks and raise funds and provide logistics for running militant modules, he added.

“These handlers had motivated the accused to act as their sub-agent and provide the desired confidential information besides to arrange logistics for infiltrating militants and other required designs for the purpose of sabotage and carrying out attacks on security forces/vital installations to meet the objective of secession of Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India,” the spokesman said.

The accused was charge-sheeted under Sections of the UA(P) Act and Enemy Agent Ordinance.