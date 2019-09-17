36% of over 100 tribal children at Maharashtra health camp found malnourished

Around 36% of over 100 tribal children examined at a health camp in Jawhar area of Maharashtra’s Palghar district have been found to be severely malnourished, an official said on Tuesday.

According to Vivek Pandit, the former MLA who heads a State committee on tribal welfare, said a total of 124 children were examined at the health camp conducted on Monday in the tribal-dominated Jawhar taluka.

“Of these 124 children, 45 were diagnosed with severe malnourishment,” he told reporters here.

“These children are undergoing treatment at a rehabilitation centre set up in the area,” he said, adding that pregnant women and lactating mothers from Jawhar and Mokhada talukas would also be provided assistance at the facility.

Mr. Pandit also said that around 26 tribal women from the area have been enrolled for a free nursing course at the rehabilitation centre.

This will help them in getting jobs at hospitals and other health care facilities, he added.