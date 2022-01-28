36-hour strike brings Imphal to a standstill

Movements of vehicles were also blocked

Normal life in all localities under 161 panchayats in Manipur was disrupted as a result of the 36-hour total lockdown called by the panchayat members. Members and other activists came out from early morning on Thursday to enforce the strike. The panchayat members are protesting against the non-release of the central fund by the Manipur government for various people oriented projects.

The striking members said that the Union government had sanctioned the necessary funds. However, the Manipur government did not sanction its matching share. In addition, the fund sanctioned by the Centre was also withheld. When their repeated requests did not elicit any positive response from the State government, the members held a meeting on January 25 at the Panchayat Bhavan at Porompat in Imphal east district to take a decision on the strike. The members also boycotted the Republic day celebrations in protest.

Abdul Latif, president of the employees’ association of the Panchayati Raj Institute announced after the meeting that if the fund is not released, they would go on ‘cease-work’ for 36 hours from January 27. Normal life in the Jiribam district bordering Assam was also affected. N. Suchitra, a member said that wages for some workers were not released since early part of 2021. She said that the agitation is likely to be intensified if the fund from Centre isnot released soon.

Movements of vehicles were blocked. However, those of the essential services were left unaffected.