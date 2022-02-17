3.5 magnitude earthquake hits Katra belt of Jammu and Kashmir
The earthquake had a depth of five km with its epicentre lying 84 km east of Katra
A mild intensity earthquake with its epicentre in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra area shook the region on Thursday, an official said.
The earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred at 3.02 am, the National Centre for Seismology said.
It said that the earthquake had a depth of five km with its epicentre lying 84 km east of Katra.
The official said there were no reports of any damage so far.
