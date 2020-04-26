358 fresh cases in Mumbai, death cases up by 12

With 440 fresh COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday, Maharashtra breached the 8,000-mark, as its tally soared to 8,068 cases. Nineteen deaths were reported across the State to take the total to 342, over a third of the total deaths nationwide.

Going by the figures given by the Health Department, Mumbai again topped the death toll, with 12. Three deaths were reported from Pune city, two from Jalgaon district, and one each from Solapur and Latur districts.

As many as 112 patients were discharged on Sunday. This took the total to 1,188, State Surveillance Officer Pradeep Awate said.

Mumbai’s death toll now stands at 203, while that of Pune district has risen to 76, of which 73 have been reported from Pune city and rural areas and the rest from Pimpri-Chinchwad. The death toll in Solapur district, which has also witnessed a spike in fresh cases, has risen to five.

“59% of the deaths reported had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease,” Dr. Awate said.

While today’s surge was less than the staggering 800-plus increase on Saturday, Mumbai once again recorded the overwhelming majority of the new cases — 358 — as the city’s tally climbed to 5,407.

While the Health Department’s figures put Pune district’s cumulative tally at 1052 — projecting a rise of only 22 new cases since Saturday’s count of 1,030 — district authorities reported a surge of at least 60 fresh cases in Pune city. With the fresh cases, the district has witnessed an increase of more than 115 new active cases over two days.

As per the figures from the Pune Municipal Corporation’s Health Department, the total of active cases in Pune city was 902

