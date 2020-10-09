3,573 COVID-19 cases in West Bengal take tally to 2.87 lakh

West Bengal on Friday recorded 3,573 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours taking the total cases in the State to 2,87,603. This was the second consecutive day the number of cases crossed the 3,500 mark. The State also recorded 62 deaths taking the fatalities to 5,501.

The number of active cases increased to 29,296 while the discharge rate in the State was 87.90%. Of the 62 deaths, Kolkata and North 24 Parganas recorded 13 each. The COVID-19 death toll in Kolkata climbed to 1,841 and in North 24 Parganas to 1,235. Howrah recorded six deaths taking the toll in the district to 612.

Kolkata accounted for 772 new cases, taking the total in the city to 62,903. North 24 Parganas registered 751 cases taking the total to 57,832. Most of the districts in West Bengal are registering more than 100 infections every day.

As many as 40,090 samples were tested in the past 24 hours with 7.97% of them being positive.