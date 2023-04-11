₹35,000 crore road corridors, including five tunnels, to bring Srinagar closer to Delhi

April 11, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Travel time from Delhi to Srinagar will be reduced to just around eight hours, as the Centre pushes for three connectivity corridors, dotted with five major tunnels, at a cost of ₹35,000 crore in Jammu and Kashmir.

“In the next ten years, J&K roads will match the United States. Srinagar to Jammu distance will be covered in three hours, Katra to Delhi in six and Delhi to Srinagar in eight hours,” Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, who is visiting J&K, said.

He made these remarks while inspecting the Srinagar-Banihal section of the Udhampur-Ramban-Banihal roadway, which is being constructed to provide all-weather connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar. Mr. Gadkari was accompanied by J&K Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Minister of State V.K. Singh and Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh.

The Centre is working on three corridors at a cost of ₹35,000 crore. The first corridor from Jammu to Udhampur-Ramban-Banihal and further to Srinagar, includes the section from Srinagar to Banihal, officials said.

“This four-lane road of 250 km length is being built at a cost of ₹16,000 crore. Out of this, a four-laning of 210 km route has been completed, including 10 tunnels of 21.5 km. The design of four-laning of this road has been done on the basis of geo-technical and geological investigation, to overcome the possible landslides in this area,” the officials said.

The roadways are likely to reduce travel time between Srinagar and Jammu from 9 or 10 hours to 4 or 5 hours. “A carriage-way of 40 km-four-lane road between Ramban and Banihal will be completed by June 2024, which will provide relief to the commuters of Srinagar,” officials said.

“Once all the tunnels are completed, the travel time between Srinagar and and the rest of the country will be reduced. This way, J&K will get connected with the rest of the country,” Mr. Gadkari said.

On the 245 km stretch of the Srinagar-Jammu highway, constituting five tunnels spread over a 45-km stretch, Mr. Gadkari said, “We have achieved a breakthrough on one tunnel and the next three will be completed by March next year. The fifth tunnel is a bit difficult and that may take a bit of time.”

Prime points neglected

Congress leader G.A. Mir criticised Mr. Gadkari for neglecting Kapran-Desa, Sadhna Top, Razdan Top, Mati Gawarn–Enshan Tunnel projects during his J&K visit.

“These are equally significant projects to be executed, given the landscape and difficult topographies of the respective areas. The Kapran Desa Tunnel is an important project sanctioned by the United Progressive Alliance government, which connects Kashmir with Chenab Valley. The Union Minister didn’t even mention this project. Similarly, the Sadhna Top connecting Kupwara with Karnah and Razdan Pass connecting Bandipora with Gurez, are important projects in terms of defense and other means of connectivity,” Mr. Mir said.

High expectations

J&K Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari expressed his gratitude to Mr. Gadkari for building a strong network of roads and highways to connect India from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

“We applaud his announcement about the construction of the long-awaited Peer Ki Gali tunnel at the historic Mughal Road. I appeal to the Union Minister to fix a timeline for the Peer Ki Gali tunnel project,” he added.

Mr. Bukhari demanded the extension of the Delhi-Katra Express highway up to Nangali Sahib, Budh Amarnath, and Shadra Sharief.

He also stressed on the early completion of the Uri-Poonch road and the Budhal-Shopian road. “The construction of tunnels at the Sadhna Top in north Kashmir’s Karnah and at the Razdan Pass in Bandipora will ease difficulties of people living there,” Mr. Bukhari said.

