350 new cases, 18 more deaths in Maharashtra

Maharashtra recorded 350 new COVID-19 cases and 18 more deaths on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the State has gone up to 2,684 while the death toll has touched 178. Nearly 22% of India’s COVID-19 cases and 45% fatalities are from Maharashtra alone.

Of the 18 deaths that were reported on Tuesday, 11 were from Mumbai, four from Pune, and one each from Ahmednagar and Aurangabad. One patient who succumbed was from another State.

“Five of the deceased were above 60 years, 11 were in the age group of 40 to 60 years and two were under 40 years,” said a State health official adding that 13 of the deceased had high-risk co-morbid conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease. “One patient had cancer while another had tuberculosis,” he said.

As on Tuesday, 259 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after complete recovery, while 67,701 people remain under home quarantine and 5,687 in institutional quarantine across the State. Health officials had also started tracking people who had returned from the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi and till date 755 of those who attended it have been tested.

Of these, 50 were found positive. The highest number, 14, were from Mumbai, eight in Latur, seven in Yavatmal, six in Buldhana among other regions.