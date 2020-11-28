Other States

35-year-old man kidnapped in Tripura

A 35-year-old man has been kidnapped and held captive for ransom in north Tripura. The incident occurred at Joyram Para under the Damcherra police station limits under the Panisagar subdivision before dawn on Saturday.

Wife of Litan Nath, mother of four children, said miscreants broke into their house and kidnapped him.

She claimed that the kidnappers, before leaving, told her to arrange ₹1.5 lakh as ransom to free him. She said they spoke in Hindi.

The incident caused a sensation in Panisagar and neighbouring Kanchanpur which was the scene of recent violent protests against the State government’s decision to settle a segment of the Mizoram Bru refugees in the area.

Police officials said security forces had launched a search to track down Litan Nath.

