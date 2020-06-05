35 migrants injured as bus falls into ditch in U.P.
At least 10 are serious in the incident that took place on Thursday night in Etawah district
At least 35 migrant labourers were injured, 10 of them seriously, when a bus carrying them from Rajasthan to Hamirpur fell into a ditch, police said on Friday.
The incident took place on Thursday at about 11 pm, when the bus driver lost control leading to the vehicle falling into a roadside ditch, Circle officer, Massa Singh, said.
Villagers rushed to the scene and rescued the injured passengers.
Later, police reached the spot and rushed the labourers to a hospital, where the condition of 10 of them is stated to be serious.
