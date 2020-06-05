35 migrants injured as bus falls into ditch in U.P.

At least 35 migrant labourers were injured, 10 of them seriously, when a bus carrying them from Rajasthan to Hamirpur fell into a ditch, police said on Friday.

Also read: 25 migrant workers die in Uttar Pradesh road accident

The incident took place on Thursday at about 11 pm, when the bus driver lost control leading to the vehicle falling into a roadside ditch, Circle officer, Massa Singh, said.

Villagers rushed to the scene and rescued the injured passengers.

Later, police reached the spot and rushed the labourers to a hospital, where the condition of 10 of them is stated to be serious.

Click here for the package on lockdown and migrants’ displacements