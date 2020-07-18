348 new cases reported in Punjab

Punjab recorded 348 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and reported nine more deaths taking the toll to 239, according to an official statement.
The major chunk of new cases, 78 and 62 were reported from Jalandhar and Ludhiana districts respectively. The number of positive cases has reached 9,442 in the State. The Health department said the active cases are 2,830 and 6,373 patients have so far been cured.
795 cases in Haryana
In Haryana, 795 fresh cases surfaced on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 24,797.
The State also reported five deaths taking the toll to 327. The major chunk of new cases, 160 and 156 were reported from Faridabad and Rewari districts respectively. The active cases stand at 5,752.
