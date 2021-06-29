34 minors died of COVID-19 in three months in Assam

Many of them had comorbidities pertaining to heart and kidneys, say officials

The pandemic claimed the lives of 34 of the 34,606 minors infected by the novel coronavirus in three months in Assam, data provided by the National Health Mission, Assam, showed.

The number of infected persons from April 1 to June 26 was 2,80,504. An analysis of the 34,606 children and teenagers showed 5,755 were less than five years old and 28,851 were between six and less than 18.

The health officials said during the ongoing phase 3 of the Assam Community Surveillance Programme, most of the children who tested positive stayed with their infected parents or guardians on home isolation.

“Because of the high infection rate among children, we have advised positive parents to opt for institutional and not home quarantine,” Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said.

Officials said many of the 34 children had comorbidities pertaining to the heart and kidneys, particularly among those aged up to 5 years.

Mr. Mahanta said steps were being taken to address the issue. They include setting up COVID-specific paediatric ICUs at all medical colleges and district hospitals. “These are at an advanced stage.”

On Monday, doctors and nurses at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital had a tough time with 12 COVID-19 patients dying within 24 hours of being admitted.

Hospital superintendent Abhijit Sharma said they were admitted at the last moment and their oxygen saturation level was 39-80%. “None of them had been vaccinated,” he said.