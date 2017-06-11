34 Maoists held in Sukma

NAGPUR: The Chhattisgarh police on Sunday claimed to have arrested 34 Maoists from Sukma district of Chhattisgarh.

“The district police and the DRG [District Reserve Guard] arrested 31 Maoists from Chintagufa police station limits, and the Special Task Force and the DRG have arrested three Maoists from Fulbagadi area [of Sukma] today. The arrested people include the Janatana Sarkar presidents [of CPI (Maoist)], Jan Militia commanders, DKMS presidents and members, CNM [Chetna Natya Manch] commanders and deputy Commanders,” said a press note issued by the Sukma district police.

The police said all the arrested people were active as members of the outlawed CPI (Maoist). “They were involved in the execution of many violent incidents by the Maoists, including the recent Burkapal attack. All of them were produced before a court today,” the statement added.

The Maoist attack near Burkapal village of Sukma in April this year had resulted in the death of 25 CRPF men. Most of the alleged Maoists arrested on Sunday are the residents of Burkapal.

The CRPF men had said there was firing from inside the village during the attack on April 24. Villagers had denied any role in the attack, saying that they had all had gone out of the village to celebrate Bija Pondum.