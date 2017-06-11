34 Maoists held in Sukma

Chhattisgarh police on Sunday claimed to have arrested 34 Maoists from Sukma district of Chhattisgarh.

“The district police and the DRG (District Reserve Guard) arrested 31 Maoists from Chintagufa police station limits and the Special Task Force and the DRG have arrested three Maoists from Fulbagadi area (of Sukma) today. The arrested people include the Janatana Sarkar presidents (of CPI(Maoist)), Jan Militia commanders, DKMS presidents and members, CNM (Chetna Natya Manch) commanders and deputy Commanders” said a press note issued by Sukma district police.

The police claimed that all the arrested “Maoists” were active as members of various wings of the outlawed CPI (Maoist). “They were involved in the execution of many violent incidents by the Maoists including the recent Burkapal attack. All of them were produced before a court today,” the police press note added.

The Maoist attack near Burkapal village of Sukma in April this year had resulted in the death of 25 CRPF men. Most of the alleged Maoists, the police claimed to have arrested on Sunday, are the residents of Burkapal village.

The CRPF men, who were part of the team which was ambushed by the Maoists, had alleged that there was firing from inside the village when they were trying to move towards the CRPF camp during the attack on April 24.

However, the villagers had denied any role in the Maoist attack and claimed that all the villagers had gone away from the village to celebrate Bija Pondum when the attack took place.

A CRPF inquiry report into the Burkapal attack had also accused three villages including Burkapal of being “passive participants” in the attack.Baman Markam, a resident of Burkapal had gone missing after the attack. The police had claimed to have killed him during an encounter a few days after the Burkapal attack.