34% candidates in second phase Bihar elections face criminal cases: ADR report

New Delhi:

27 October 2020 17:17 IST

“The average asset of candidates in the second phase Bihar election is ₹1.72 crore,” ADR report said.

About 34% of 1,463 candidates in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly election have declared criminal cases against themselves, according to a report by poll rights group Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

About 27% or 389 candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves, it said. Serious criminal cases are non-bailable offences with over five years of imprisonment.

As many as 502 or 34% candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. A total of 495 or nearly 34% have given their financial assets worth crores of rupees while three candidates have declared zero assets, the report said.

According to the report, 36 (64%) out of 56 candidates analysed from the RJD have declared criminal cases against themselves and 28 (50%) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

About 29 (63%) out of 46 candidates analysed from the BJP have declared criminal cases against themselves and 20 (44%) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits, the report said.

The report said that about 28 (54%) out of 52 candidates analysed from the LJP have declared criminal cases against themselves and 24 (46%) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

About 14 (58%) out of 24 candidates analysed from the Congress, 16 (49%) out of 33 candidates analysed from the BSP and 20 (47%) out of 43 candidates analysed from the JD(U) have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Fourteen (42%) out of 33 candidates analysed from the BSP, 10 (42%) out of 24 candidates analysed from the Congress and 15 (35%) out of 43 candidates analysed from the JD(U) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits, the report said.

As many as 49 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women and out of 49 candidates, four have declared cases related to rape, it said.

The report said that 32 candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section-302) against themselves and 143 candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section-307) against themselves. About 84 (89%) out of 94 seats are “red alert” constituencies.

“Red alert” constituencies are those where three or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. “The directions of the Supreme Court have had no effect on the political parties in selection of candidates as they have again followed their old practice of giving tickets to around 34% candidates with criminal cases. All major parties contesting in Bihar phase II elections have given tickets to 47-64% candidates who have declared criminal cases against themselves,” it said.

The Supreme Court in its directions in February had asked political parties to give reasons for selecting candidates with criminal background and why other individuals without criminal antecedents could not be picked. The details of the financial background of the candidates was also given in the report.

“Out of the 1,463 candidates, 495 (34%) are crorepatis. Among the major parties 39 (85%) out of 46 candidates analysed from BJP, 20 (83%) out of 24 candidates analysed from Congress, 46 (82%) out of 56 candidates analysed from RJD, 35 (81%) out of 43 candidates analysed from JD(U), 38 (73%) out of 52 candidates analysed from LJP and 11 (33%) out of 33 candidates from BSP have declared assets worth more than ₹1 crore,” it said.

“The average asset of candidates in the second phase election is ₹1.72 crore,” the report said.

“Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 24 Congress candidates analysed is ₹10.25 crore, 43 JD(U) candidates analysed is ₹4.95 crore, 56 RJD candidates have average assets of ₹4.82 crore, 52 LJP candidates have average assets of ₹3.86 crore, 46 BJP candidates have average assets of ₹3.44 crore and 33 BSP candidates have average assets worth ₹1.30 crore. There are three candidates who have declared zero assets while 683 (47%) candidates have declared liabilities in their affidavits,” it said.

The Bihar election will held in three phases for a total of 243 seats - the first phase for 71 seats on October 28, the second phase for 94 seats on November 3 and the third phase for the remaining 78 will be on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.