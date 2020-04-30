Other States

33 new cases in J&K, masks made mandatory

Jammu and Kashmir Police holds placard as students leave after completing 14-days of quarantine at a hotel during nationwide lockdown in Srinagar. File

Jammu and Kashmir Police holds placard as students leave after completing 14-days of quarantine at a hotel during nationwide lockdown in Srinagar. File   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Over 92% of cases traced, say officials

Thursday saw 33 new cases of COVID-19 infections in J&K, taking the total number of cases to 614. The rising numbers forced authorities in Srinagar to make wearing a mask mandatory for all from May 1.

“All 33 cases were reported from Kashmir. The total number of positive cases is 614, with Jammu having 58 and Kashmir 556 cases,” said Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary (Planning).

South Kashmir’s Anantnag recorded the highest number of cases with 12 and north Kashmir’s Baramulla reported 11 cases.

Mr. Kansal said the UT’s testing rates continue to be among the highest while the percentage rise continues to be low resulting in a high doubling rate, which is over 12 days.

“Our mortality is just above 1%, which is quite low given the number of cases. The most notable part is that over 92% of the cases can be traced. All these are positive factors,” he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Sushma Chauhan said all reported 26 positive cases from the district have recovered.

“It’s indicative of being on the right course, nevertheless declaring the district COVID free, will be premature,” she said.

