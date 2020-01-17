Other States

33 charged for ‘inciting’ kids to pelt stones

The SIT probing the anti-CAA violence in Uttar Pradesh has charged 33 arrested people for provoking children to pelt stones during the protests here against the amended law.

According to an official, an additional charge under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, has been imposed on 33 people who were arrested earlier for allegedly indulging in violence during the clashes that broke out here on December 20 last year during protests against the CAA.

The section was added after receiving permission from Chief Judicial Magistrate. The accused were found to have provoked minors to throw stones during the clashes with police, the official claimed, adding that all the 33 were earlier charged under various sections of the IPC.

