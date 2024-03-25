ADVERTISEMENT

33 arrested for involvement in illegal sale of cough syrups in Odisha

March 25, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Sambalpur (Odisha)

A total of 10,800 bottles of cough syrup were recovered from a truck in Sambalpur town and 26 people were arrested

PTI

The Odisha Police on Monday arrested 33 people from Sambalpur in connection with illegal sale of cough syrups, officials said.

Police also seized 16,000 cough syrup bottles during raids in the district, they said.

A total of 10,800 bottles of cough syrup were recovered from a truck in Sambalpur town and 26 people were arrested, SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo said.

He said the bottles were brought to Sambalpur from Hooghly district of West Bengal for consumption during Holi and elections, he said.

In another case, police seized 5,500 cough syrup bottles in the district and arrested seven persons, including a woman, SDPO (Sambalpur Sadar), Tophan Bag, said.

