324 Indians leave coronavirus-hit Wuhan in Air India flight

India started evacuation of its people from Wuhan (China) on Friday with a special Air India double decker Boeing 747 aircraft with 15 cabin crew and 5 cockpit crew taking off from Wuhan’s Tianhe International Airport.

The 6-hour flight with 324 passengers reported a ‘boarding complete and door close’ at 3.37 a.m. local time China (1.07 a.m. IST). The flight will land in Delhi around 7.30 a.m.

The aircraft, operated under director operations, Amitabh Singh, will fly back all the passengers, comprising of students, to Delhi. After an elaborate medical check at the airport, the passengers will be taken to a specially created facility at Manesar in Haryana.

The quarantine facility has been set up by the Indian Army. All passengers arriving from Wuhan will be be monitored for any signs of infection for a duration of two weeks by a qualified team of doctors and staff members.

The procedure of screening and quarantine will comprise two steps. The first one will be at the Indira Gandhi International airport followed by quarantine at Manesar, an official said.

“If any individual is suspected to be infected, he/she will be shifted to the isolation ward at Base Hospital Delhi Cantonment,” an official government statement said.