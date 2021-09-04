3,207 MSMEs shut down in Odisha during pandemic

BHUBANESWAR

04 September 2021 01:38 IST

The CM had announced a special bail-out package

The COVID-19 pandemic has spelt doom for Micro Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) sector in Odisha as 3,207 units have been shut down since April 1 last year.

Furnishing written reply to a query in the Assembly on Friday, State Industries Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra said, “During the pandemic, 3,207 MSMEs have closed their operations. However, the government does not have information as to how many people have lost jobs.”

In order to bail out MSMEs during the pandemic, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced special package under which male entrepreneurs were disbursed additional loan at 2% interest rate and female at 5%, said Mr. Mishra.

Advertising

Advertising

“During 2020-21 financial year, the State government had estimated to provide ₹108.29 crore towards interest subvention under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme. Accordingly, the MSME department had approved a fund of ₹99.87 crore,” he said. As many as 473 entrepreneurs have taken advantage of the scheme.

The Odisha government informed the year 2020 and 2021 were among fruitful years for the State as far as attracting investment was concerned. To an another query, Mr. Mishra said Odisha has received total investment proposals worth ₹16,42,345.26 crore since 2002. Promoters came up with proposals of ₹2,50,463.96 crore during 2019 – highest in a single year and those projects were approved. In 2020, 53 project proposals worth ₹1,36,800.65 crore were approved by the government.

The year 2021 was even better. As many as 51 industrial projects worth ₹1,61,550.97 crore were approved by the government.