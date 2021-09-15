₹3,200-cr. Konkan disaster mitigation plan cleared

Mumbai

Region facing a number of natural disasters in the last few years, says official

A special Konkan disaster mitigation programme worth ₹3,200 crore was approved by the State Cabinet on Wednesday.

The decision to implement the project was taken in the wake of successive natural calamities including the recent cyclone Tauktae which caused large-scale destruction across the region’s coastline.

While ₹2,000 crore will be spent through the State disaster mitigation fund, the rest will be spent over the next four years through the State funds. A special plan will be prepared for capacity building and preparedness which will also target adequate and comprehensive use of the fund.

A special Project Monitoring Unit (PMU) and advisers will be appointed for the effective implementation of the project.

“Konkan has been facing a number of natural disasters in the last few years. There is a need to come up with a comprehensive plan to prepare for the calamity and reduce the impact on financial and human cost. This special programme is aimed at doing the same,” said an official.