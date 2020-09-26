3,190 COVID-19 cases, 59 deaths in West Bengal

Kolkata

26 September 2020 00:36 IST

West Bengal on Friday recorded 3,190 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally in the State to 2,41,059. The State also recorded 59 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the toll to 4,665.

The number of active cases touched 25,374 and the discharge rate stands at 87.54%. The State Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari was among those who tested positive. Of the 59 deaths, Kolkata recorded six, taking the toll in the city 1,639. North 24 Parganas accounted for 19 deaths taking fatalities in the district to 1,050. Hooghly district recorded five deaths and Howrah and South 24 Parganas recorded four deaths each.

Kolkata recorded 692 new cases taking the total to 53,148, while North 24 Parganas registered 685 cases taking the total to 48,183. Of the total deaths in the State, 85.4 % patients (3,982) had co-morbidities. The highest deaths 13.40 % have been recorded in the above 75 age group.

