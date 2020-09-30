3,188 new COVID-19 cases in West Bengal

West Bengal on Tuesday recorded 3,188 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally in the State to 2,53,768. The State registered 62 deaths taking the total fatalities due to the contagious viral infection to 4,899.

The active cases in West bangal have increased to 26,064 and the discharge rate in the State remained at 87.80%.

Of the 62 deaths in the past 24 hours, 15 were reported from Kolkata taking the death toll in the city due to COVID-19 to 1,699. North 24 Parganas district recorded 11 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the toll in the district to 1,088.

In terms of new infections in the past 24 hours, Kolkata recorded 691 new COVID-19 infections taking total infections to 55,740. North 24 Parganas recorded 634 new cases taking that total tally in the district 50,838.

Meanwhile, the State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee gave clear hints that schools in the State will not open before Durga Puja festival which is falls in the end of October.

Mr. Chatterjee said that the government will not take any decision in haste.

He added that once schools reopen teachers have to take classes unlike in college and universities which are only trying to hold examinations.