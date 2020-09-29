3.18 lakh people hit by fresh Assam floods

Villagers transport LPG cylinders on a bicycle through flood-hit Kachua village in Nagaon district.

guwahati

29 September 2020 00:05 IST

Deluge, landslide-related death toll at 145; 389 villages inundated in 13 districts

Another wave of floods triggered by heavy rain has affected 3.18 lakh people across 13 districts of Assam.

A spokesperson of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said a person drowned on Monday at Raha in central Assam’s Nagaon district, taking the death count to 119. Rain-induced landslides have killed another 26 people since May 22.

Third wave

“This is the third wave of floods that first struck parts of the State almost a week ago,” she said.

Data provided by ASDMA said 389 villages and localities have been inundated in the 13 districts. The worst affected district was Nagaon, followed by the adjoining Morigaon in central Assam and Dhemaji in north-eastern Assam. The other affected districts were Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Kamrup, Hojai, Majuli, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh and West Karbi Anglong.

Major rivers such as Brahmaputra, Kopili and Jia-Bharali were flowing above the danger level at some places. The floodwater damaged some roads and bridges and standing crop on 13,463 hectares, the ASDMA said in a report.

13 relief camps set up

The authorities have set up 13 relief camps in Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Tinsukia and West Karbi Anglong. Personnel of the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force rescued 48 people in four districts, the report said.