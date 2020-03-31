317 Europeans take off from Goa to Frankfurt amid lockdown

As many as 317 European tourists stranded in the coastal state amid the lockdown due to coronavirus, took off for Frankfurt on Tuesday morning, officials said.
A special flight carrying the tourists who hailed from Germany and other European Union countries, took off at 5.30 a.m., the officials said.
The aircraft had landed here from Frankfurt.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had told reporters on Monday that many foreign tourists are stranded in the State and are being airlifted.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.