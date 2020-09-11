3,112 cases take Bengal tally to 1.93 lakh

Kolkata

11 September 2020 00:05 IST

September 12 lockdown lifted; all members of Great Andamanese tribe recover

West Bengal on Thursday recorded 3,112 COVID-19 cases taking the tally in the State to 1,93,175. The number of deaths recorded in the past 24 hours was 41 taking the fatalities in the State to 3,771.

Of the 41 deaths, five were recorded in Kolkata and 10 each in North 24 Parganas and Howrah districts. In terms of new cases in the past 24 hours North 24 Parganas district recorded the highest 541 infections followed by Kolkata that recorded 481 cases. The active cases in the State rose to 23,377, and the discharge rate in the State was 85.95%. The State tested 44,347 samples in the past 24 hours taking total samples tested so far to 23.30 lakhs.

Help for students

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced withdrawal of the proposed lockdown on September 12 to facilitate the movement of students to reach NEET exam centres.

“Keeping their interest in mind, while keeping the statewide lockdown as it is on Sep 11th, it has been decided to cancel the lockdown on 12th, so that the students can attend the examination on 13th without any apprehensions or concerns. I wish them all the very best,” Chief Minister tweeted.

The CM’s decision comes in the wake of demand from various sections of the population seeking lifting of the lockdown on September 12.

Good news

Meanwhile, all members of the Great Andamanese tribe, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), who had tested positive, have recovered. Chetan Sanghi, chief secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands said on social media that all members of PVTGs “who had contracted Covid in #Andamans recovered”.

Five members of the Great Andamanese tribe had tested positive in August-end. Senior administration officials later said 10 more had tested positive. “Those who have tested positive have recovered. A few of them are still under observation,” a senior official said. Anyone visiting Strait island, where most of the members of the tribe reside, is being tested. The number of the members of the Great Andamanese tribe stand at 74.

Tests for COVID-19 infection have also been carried out among members of the Jarwa and Onge community. The five PVTGs residing in the Andamans are Great Andamenese, Jarwas, Onges, Shompens and North Sentinelese. Testing for members of Shompen and North Sentinelese, who live in isolation is difficult, the official said.