306 Maharashtra children orphaned by COVID-19 received monetary aid

Mumbai

06 October 2021 02:34 IST

About ₹15.30 crore disbursed so far

Maharashtra State Government has disbursed ₹15.30 crore so far to the accounts of over 306 children, who had lost their parents to coronavirus.

The government had announced last month that monetary aid will be extended in a bid to help secure their future by providing an assistance of ₹5 lakh each.

“Hundreds of children from different districts of the State have been orphaned in the last two years due to the COVID pandemic. Some financial provision was needed for the future of such children, for their education and overall protection,” the State’s Women and Child Welfare minister Yashomati Thakur said.

Later it was decided to deposit ₹5 lakh each in the accounts of the orphaned kids. Ms. Thakur said that the total number of orphans in the State due to COVID-19 is about 600 so far. “Amount in the account of the rest will be credited soon,” she added.

Children in 24 different districts such as Gondia, Chandrapur, Sangli, Wardha, Solapur, Raigad, Alibag, Ratnagiri, Nashik, Amravati, Pune and Nagpur have received the aid. She further added that efforts will be much more for the education and upbringing of these children.