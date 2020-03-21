300 students with travel history quarantined in Kashmir

Around 300 people, especially students, who reached the Srinagar airport from overseas, were quarantined as the lockdown completed three consecutive days in Kashmir on Saturday.

“Around 255 more citizens have arrived in Srinagar from Bangladesh and other countries up to 2 p.m.. They have been isolated to undergo quarantine as a preventive measure. Around 50 well-equipped quarantine facilities have been set up in the district,” said an official.

The screening of these students resulted in a chaotic situation at the airport. “The whole process of identifying and stopping these students for hours together is only increasing vulnerability. Then they are huddled together in one room,” said a parent, whose daughter arrived from Bangladesh.

The parents also complained that the screening was not up to the mark and the influential people were able to “smuggle out their wards from the airport”.

District Magistrate, Srinagar, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary identified a number of premises of local hotels, varsities and colleges as isolation centres, where medical staff will be posted round the clock.

“Officers were instructed to ensure provision of all requisite facilities, ranging from daily sanitisation and food,” said Dr. Choudhary.

The J&K administration has warned of action, including detention, against those who violated the directions issued by the officials time to time.

The Kashmir valley saw the third consecutive day of lockdown on Saturday. No traffic was allowed and most markets remained shut. These curfew-like restrictions have been extended up to March 31.

4 students, who fled isolation centre in Aligarh, traced

The J&K administration traced four students, who fled the isolation centre of the Aligarh Muslim University, two days ago.

An official said three students were traced in north Kashmir and one in south Kashmir. “All four scholars, who have travel history of the virus-hit countries, have been kept in a quarantine,” the official said.

According to the Dean of Students Welfare, Aligarh Muslim University, these scholars had visited the UAE.

Waqf board suspends congregational prayers

The J&K Waqf Board on Saturday announced suspension of congregational prayers in shrines and mosques affiliated with it “as a preventive measure”.

The chief executive of the J&K Waqf Board also decided against the display of the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad on the upcoming occasion of Shab-e-Mehraj on Monday.

“In view of the outbreak of COVID-19, it is hereby ordered to suspend the regular prayers in shrines and mosques,” read the order.

Jammu and Kashmir has detected four cases of COVID-19 so far.