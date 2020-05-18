30 migrant workers injured in two separate accidents in Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW

18 May 2020 14:55 IST

Pick-up van collides with a truck in Ayodhya; in Hamirpur, a State bus overturns

At least 30 people were injured in two separate accidents of vehicles carrying migrant workers in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

In Ayodhya, 21 were injured after a pick-up van carrying them from Mumbai to Siddharthnagar collided with a truck on NH-28. The van was allegedly trying to overtake the truck, said reports.

Also read: 25 migrant workers die in Uttar Pradesh road accident

Advertising

Advertising

Ayodhya District Magistrate Anuj Jha said seven injured persons were admitted to a hospital but were out of danger. The other 14 received primary treatment and were discharged. The administration is taking steps to transport them to their destination, he said.

In Hamirpur, a State bus carrying migrant workers from Noida to Mahoba overturned near Badanpur village, said police. Eleven persons were injured, said Hamirpur SP Shlok Kumar. The bus was carrying 31 passengers. The other 20 are safe, said the officer, adding that the 11 persons had received minor injuries.

Also read: Eight migrant workers killed in Madhya Pradesh road accidents

After providing primary treatment and making arrangements for their food, the workers were sent to their destination in Mahoba, said the officer.