30-kg IED defused near highway in Srinagar: Army

Timely detection of the explosives has averted a major terror attack, it says

The Army on Sunday said it defused a 30-kg improvised explosive device (IED) in Srinagar, just 700 metres away from the Srinagar-Baramulla national highway.

An Army spokesman said the timely detection of the explosives has “averted a major terror attack”.

“The IED was detected around 6 p.m. by an explosive detection dog in Tengpora area in Srinagar on Saturday. It was safely destroyed in-situ by the Army’s bomb squad on Sunday morning,” the spokesman said.

The security forces had launched an operation in Srinagar based on specific inputs.

“The search operation led to recovery of the 30-kg IED, which is just 700 meters away from the national highway. The timely recovery thwarted the nefarious design of terrorists and their supporters to destabilise the security situation in the Valley,” the spokesman said.

On February 14, 2019, 40 CRPF jawans were killed after militants rammed an explosive-ladedn vehicle into a convoy in Pulwama.