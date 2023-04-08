ADVERTISEMENT

30 booked for unlawful assembly, creating ruckus near temple in Thane

April 08, 2023 03:45 pm | Updated 03:45 pm IST - Thane

The incident took place on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Thursday when a large group of people gathered near the Hanuman temple and created a ruckus, an official said

PTI

An offence has been registered against 30 people for unlawful assembly and creating a ruckus near a temple in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on April 8.

ALSO READ
Centre asks States to keep the peace during festival

An offence under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 447 (criminal trespass), 506 (criminal intimidation) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, an official said.

The incident took place on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Thursday when a large group of people gathered near the Hanuman temple and created a ruckus, following which the police were alerted, he said.

There was a dispute over the land on which a Hanuman temple was built, which was purchased by the complainant and her family, who built a chawl there, the official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The tenants in the chawl, including some relatives of the complainant, started creating a nuisance about the land and also over the portion where the temple was situated, he said.

There were frequent disputes between the complainant and the accused persons, who claimed that the land was a public place and they wanted to build another temple on it, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US