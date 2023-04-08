30 booked for unlawful assembly, creating ruckus near temple in Thane

April 08, 2023 03:45 pm | Updated 03:45 pm IST - Thane

An offence has been registered against 30 people for unlawful assembly and creating a ruckus near a temple in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on April 8.

An offence under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 447 (criminal trespass), 506 (criminal intimidation) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, an official said.

The incident took place on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Thursday when a large group of people gathered near the Hanuman temple and created a ruckus, following which the police were alerted, he said.

There was a dispute over the land on which a Hanuman temple was built, which was purchased by the complainant and her family, who built a chawl there, the official said.

The tenants in the chawl, including some relatives of the complainant, started creating a nuisance about the land and also over the portion where the temple was situated, he said.

There were frequent disputes between the complainant and the accused persons, who claimed that the land was a public place and they wanted to build another temple on it, the official said.