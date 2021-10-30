3 women injured in poll-related violence in Manipur

IMPHAL

30 October 2021 12:58 IST

Group of women stage protests, alleging inaction by police

Three women on October 29 sustained injuries in poll-related violence in the Andro and Khangabok Assembly constituencies in Manipur.

Angry women staged protests demanding action against police personnel who allegedly did not intervene. Police have so far not arrested anyone in connection with the incidents.

Villagers of Yambem Changdambi, which falls under the Andro Assembly constituency, said that a woman sustained a bullet injury on her left arm when unknown persons opened fire early on October 29.

Advertising

Advertising

From the empty cartridges recovered by police later, it was confirmed that AK-47 rifles were used.

The injured woman was identified as Bembem (35). She has been hospitalised. Nobody has been arrested. Officials said that AK-47 rifles are issued to the Manipur Rifles and IRB personnel who are guards of some elected members. A few days ago, AK-47 rifles were used in pre-poll violence in the same constituency.

Later, police seized one AK-47 rifle, two foreign made pistols and some live and empty cartridges, which were left in a nearby hillock.

On the night of October 29, some women activists tried to storm and stop an election meeting by a candidate planning to contest the Khangabok constituency on BJP ticket.

However, women activists said that the election meetings were in violation of the “collective” decision of the people taken on June 29, 2019.

Laishram Bino, a woman activist, said, “When the women tried to enter the venue, some supporters of the politician attacked them. The supporters were allegedly armed with guns and other lethal weapons”. She and several others said that the armed police personnel did not intervene.

Two women identified as Thokchom Roma and Ningthoujam Revika were wounded. Both of them were rushed to hospital.

Some Opposition politicians charge that the ruling BJP was using State forces as political tools.