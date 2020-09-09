3 women among four left-wing extremists killed in Odisha

Four left-wing extremists, three of them women, were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in the areas bordering Kalahandi and Kandhamal districts of Odisha on Wednesday.
A Special Operation Group jawan has been injured.
“The operation was launched in Madan Rampur area of Kalahandi district. In the exchange of fire, four extremists, three women and one man, were killed. Bodies have not been retrieved. The operation is still going on,” said Battula Gangadhar, Kalahandi SP, over phone.
According to police, the operation was launched by the Kalahandi police on Tuesday on the basis of reliable intelligence input.
Two composite teams of the SOG, a special anti-Naxal force, and the District Voluntary Force, a special constabulary unit of the State police, had participated in the operation.
“An exchange of fire took place on Wednesday morning. When one team of SOG and DVF came under heavy firing from the Maoists, they resorted to retaliatory fire. This exchange lasted half an hour,” said the State police.
More teams of the SOG, the DVF and the CRPF have been sent to the area for combing and search operation.
