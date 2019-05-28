3 West Bengal MLAs, several councillors join BJP in Delhi

Three West Bengal MLAs, including BJP leader Mukul Roy’s son Subhrangshu Roy, joined the saffron party on Tuesday as it works to consolidate its position in the State following its impressive show there in the Lok Sabha polls.

Subhrangshu Roy was suspended by the Trinamool Congress for his “anti-party” activities after the general election results were announced.

They joined the BJP at the party’s headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya and Mukul Roy.

Congress MLA Tusharkanti Bhattacharya and CPI(M)’s Debendra Nath Roy were the other MLAs from the State who joined the saffron party along with several councillors, BJP leader Anil Baluni said.

Mr. Mukul Roy is seen to be instrumental in engineering the defection of TMC leaders to the BJP and, political watchers believe, he is one of the key architects of the party’s best ever show in West Bengal, where TMC president Mamata Banerjee is in power since 2011.

In the Lok Sabha polls, the TMC fell to 22 seats from 34, while the BJP’s tally zoomed to 18 from two.