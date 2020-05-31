Other States

3 test positive for coronavirus in Manipur

Three persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur on Saturday, taking the tally to 63, an official said.

Khoirom Sashikanta, Additional Deputy Director, Health, and government spokesperson, said a 19-year-old girl of Kanglatongbi in Imphal West, who returned from Gujarat a few days ago; another girl from Churachandpur district; and a man from Chandel district tested positive.

Official sources said that soon after the results came in, no one was allowed near the quarantine centres where they had been kept.

Complaints poured in about the Jiribam rail station having been littered with food packets and other waste left by people returning home.

Officials said the number of cases in Manipur increased with the stranded Manipuris returning home by trains, flights and buses. Over 50,000 people, mostly students, are seeking to return home, according to reports.

