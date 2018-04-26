3 students from Chennai school drown in backwaters of Pune dam

Three students from a Chennai based school drowned in the backwaters of the Mulshi dam, 45 km from Pune city. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening.

The deceased students, identified as Danish Raja, Santhosh K. and Sarvanna (all aged 13), were studying at the Chennai-based ECS Matriculation school and were part of a three-day summer camp near Mulshi’s Katarkhadak village.

In all, 20 students, including four girls, had come down from Chennai accompanied by four teachers for the camp. Tragedy struck on the first day itself as the three students, who could not swim, ventured into the deep waters of the dam.

Rural police sources said that only Danish’s body had been retrieved so far as search operations had to be halted on Wednesday night. The body was sent for postmortem at the Government Hospital in Paud.

Search operations resumed in earnest on Thursday morning.

“A massive hunt has been launched by rescue teams aided by local villagers to retrieve the bodies of the two missing students. An NDRF team will be joining the search as well,” said a police officer from the Paud Road police station.

Mulshi Tehsil authorities said that the parents of the deceased children were intimated immediately and that they were on their way from Chennai.