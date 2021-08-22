Three shot dead as Assam police foil bid to rob bank

GUWAHATI

22 August 2021 17:42 IST

Gang fired on police while fleeing bank in Kokrajhar district’s Chengmari area

The Assam police on Sunday gunned down three persons who allegedly tried to loot a bank in the State’s western Kokrajhar district. Three others managed to escape, the police said.

Assam Director-General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said the “dacoits” opened fire on the police. Three men, injured in retaliatory fire by the police, succumbed to their wounds, he added.

The district police said a six-member gang had come to loot a branch of the Allahabad Bank in the Chengmari area early on Sunday morning. The police arrived at the spot following a tip-off. The gang fled in two vehicles, including a two-wheeler, on seeing the policemen. An encounter took place after the police chased them.

“The vehicles, tools, gas cutters and two pistols along with oxygen cylinders were recovered,” a local police officer said, adding that the bodies of the slain dacoits have been kept at a local hospital for autopsy.

The hunt for the other three gang members was on, the officer said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the police and reaffirmed the government’s mission to make Assam crime-free.

Since May 10, when he took charge as the Chief Minister, the Assam police have killed 20 criminals in encounters. At least 30 others have sustained gunshot wounds.