Agartala 28 February 2020 01:31 IST
3 security personnel arrested with heroin
Three security personnel, including a personal guard of State Social Welfare Minister Santana Chakma, were arrested in Tripura on Thursday with 9 g of heroin at a plant nursery when they had allegedly gone there to deliver the contraband to drug peddlers. The drug was procured from Mizoram, said sources.
