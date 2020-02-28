Agartala

28 February 2020 01:31 IST

3 security personnel arrested with heroin

Three security personnel, including a personal guard of State Social Welfare Minister Santana Chakma, were arrested in Tripura on Thursday with 9 g of heroin at a plant nursery when they had allegedly gone there to deliver the contraband to drug peddlers. The drug was procured from Mizoram, said sources.

