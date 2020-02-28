Other States

3 security personnel arrested with heroin

Syed Sajjad Ali Agartala 28 February 2020 01:31 IST
Updated: 28 February 2020 01:31 IST

3 security personnel arrested with heroin

Three security personnel, including a personal guard of State Social Welfare Minister Santana Chakma, were arrested in Tripura on Thursday with 9 g of heroin at a plant nursery when they had allegedly gone there to deliver the contraband to drug peddlers. The drug was procured from Mizoram, said sources.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Other States
Read more...