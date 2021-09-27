3 schoolboys drown in Brahmaputra, 4th missing

GUWAHATI

27 September 2021 01:33 IST

They had posted their fun time in river

Three schoolboys drowned and a fourth went missing soon after one of them posted their ‘fun time’ in the Brahmaputra on social media.

The incident happened at Guwahati’s Pandughat after the four friends were returning from their tuition classes on Sunday morning.

Four teams of the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force fished out the bodies of Abhinash Das, Jeet Das and Doyal Sheikh from a depth of 40 ft of the river.

The rescue teams were searching for the fourth student, Deep Sarkar, feared to have been washed away.

Their families said none of them knew swimming. In a video posted by one of the boys on his social media account showed the other three diving into the river. Mobile phones found in their schoolbags showed all of them had clicked selfies and groupies.