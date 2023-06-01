HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

3 police personnel injured in gunfight with suspected Kuki militants in Manipur

The gunfight took place at Tangjeng under the Kumbi police station on May 31 night

June 01, 2023 10:39 am | Updated 10:39 am IST - IMPHAL

PTI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with the members of civil society organisations, in Kangpokpi on Wednesday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with the members of civil society organisations, in Kangpokpi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Three police personnel were injured in a gunfight with suspected Kuki militants in Manipur's Bishnupur district, officials said on June 1.

The gunfight took place at Tangjeng under the Kumbi police station on May 31 night, they said.

The injured police personnel have been admitted to an Imphal hospital, they added.

"Heavy exchange of fire has also been reported from Chanung in Imphal East district. We have not got any casualty report from there yet," a senior official told PTI.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on May 31 said here that the government is committed to restore peace in Manipur and ensuring an early return of all internally displaced people back to their homes.

Meeting victims from both Meitei and Kuki communities in relief camps in the state, he assured them of security and said the government's focus is to ensure their safe return home.

Mr. Shah said, "We are committed to restoring peace in Manipur as early as possible and ensuring their (refugees) return to their homes."

Ethnic clashes broke out in the state nearly a month ago after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

After a relative lull for over a fortnight, the state witnessed a sudden spurt in clashes and gunfight between militants and security forces on Sunday.

So far, over 80 people have been killed in the violence, according to officials.

The army and police forces are conducting state-wide search operations for hidden arms caches.

Surveillance by drones and deployment of security forces also continues, said officials.

Related Topics

Caste violence

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.