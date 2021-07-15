3 more ‘terrorists’ arrested in U.P.

Lucknow

15 July 2021 00:25 IST

‘Al-Qaeda operatives were planning explosions in the State’

The Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday arrested three more alleged terrorists of the Al-Qaeda-linked Ansar Ghazwatul Hind, a senior officer said.

Those arrested have been identified as Shakeel, a resident of Lucknow’s Wazirganj; Mohammad Mustqueem of Muzaffarnagar and Mohammad Moid of New Haiderganj, Campwell Road, Lucknow.

Earlier on July 11, the U.P. Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) had arrested Minhaz Ahmed and Musheeruddin. The ATS had claimed that they were planning explosions, including using ‘human bombs’ at several places in the State.

‘Accepted involvement’

“On their tip-offs, some persons were called for interrogation by the ATS. The three were arrested after they accepted their involvement with the two arrested earlier,” Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said.

About the role of the three, the ADG said Mustqueem had knowledge of the conspiracy and had helped Minhaaz and Musheeruddin. Moid had made a pistol available to Mustqueem through Minhaaz. Shakeel helped Minhaaz in arranging the arms, Mr. Kumar said, adding that the three will be produced in a court for further action.

“They were planning explosions at important places, and also to use human bombs. For this, they were collecting weapons and explosives,” Mr. Kumar said.