3 more Ministers inducted into Himachal Cabinet

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. File

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday expanded his Cabinet by inducting three more Ministers.

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath of office and secrecy to the Ministers at a ceremony, which was restricted to a small gathering, at the Raj Bhawan in Shimla.

Sukh Ram Chaudhary, MLA from Paonta Sahib, Rakesh Pathania, MLA from Nurpur, and Rajinder Garg, MLA from Ghumarwin, took oath as Cabinet Ministers.

Three ministerial positions had been vacant for the past few months. Anil Sharma, who held the Power Ministry, quit in 2019, while Kishan Kapoor, Civil Supplies Minister, quit last year following his election to the Lok Sabha from Kangra.

Another Minister Vipin Singh Parmar, who held the Health portfolio, was appointed Speaker earlier this year.

