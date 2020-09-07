3-month extension for retiring doctors, specialists in Punjab

With both cases and fatalities due to COVID-19 going up, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has announced three-month extension for all retiring doctors and specialists.
Captain Singh has also asked the Chief Secretary to expedite the process of recruitment of technicians and lab assistants for coping with the exponential demand in view of the increasing number of cases.
As per a Cabinet decision, these doctors were earlier given extension till September 30, which has now been extended till December 31, 2020, said the Chief Minister.
During a virtual review of the COVID-19 situation with top officials and medical experts, Capt. Singh pointed out that the health department is already supporting the government medical colleges with specialist manpower pending recruitment by the medical education department.
Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan said both cases and fatalities had witnessed a steady increase in the past few days.
The situation was being monitored on a day to day basis, she said.
Shop timings eased
The Chief Minister announced some relaxations in lockdown in urban areas, including opening of non-essential shops on Saturdays and relaxation in their timing from Monday to Saturday till 9 p.m. Night curfew will be in place in all cities and towns now from 9.30 p.m. to 5 a.m., as per the revised decision.
Hotels and restaurants will be allowed to remain open on all days, including Sundays, till 9 p.m., after which home delivery of food will be allowed.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath