3-month extension for retiring doctors, specialists in Punjab

Chief Minister announces more relaxations in urban areas

With both cases and fatalities due to COVID-19 going up, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has announced three-month extension for all retiring doctors and specialists.

Captain Singh has also asked the Chief Secretary to expedite the process of recruitment of technicians and lab assistants for coping with the exponential demand in view of the increasing number of cases.

As per a Cabinet decision, these doctors were earlier given extension till September 30, which has now been extended till December 31, 2020, said the Chief Minister.

During a virtual review of the COVID-19 situation with top officials and medical experts, Capt. Singh pointed out that the health department is already supporting the government medical colleges with specialist manpower pending recruitment by the medical education department.

Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan said both cases and fatalities had witnessed a steady increase in the past few days.

The situation was being monitored on a day to day basis, she said.

Shop timings eased

The Chief Minister announced some relaxations in lockdown in urban areas, including opening of non-essential shops on Saturdays and relaxation in their timing from Monday to Saturday till 9 p.m. Night curfew will be in place in all cities and towns now from 9.30 p.m. to 5 a.m., as per the revised decision.

Hotels and restaurants will be allowed to remain open on all days, including Sundays, till 9 p.m., after which home delivery of food will be allowed.