3 militants, policeman killed in two separate encounters in Kashmir

Three militants and one policeman were killed in two separate encounters in Kashmir valley’s Shopian and Budgam districts on Thursday 19.
An official said all three unidentified militants, encircled on the night of February 18, were killed in the operation in Shopian’s Badigam village in south Kashmir.
“Two AK rifles and one pistol were recovered from the encounter site,” the Army said.
The police said the trapped militants opened fire on a joint team of the Police, Army’s 44 RR and CRPF during a search operation in the area.
Internet services have been snapped in Shopian district “as a precautionary measure”.
In Central Kashmir’s Budgam, one policeman was killed and another injured in Beerwah area.
An official said hiding militants opened fire when a joint team of the Army and the police launched an operation on a tip off about the presence of militants in Beerwah.
“One Special Police Officer (SPO) of the police sustained bullet injuries in the initial exchange of fire. He later succumbed to his injuries,” officials said.
Another injured policeman was shifted to a hospital and is “stable”, they added.
“An exchange of fire is on in the area,” the police said.
