3 militants killed in Srinagar operation: police

Srinagar

24 November 2021 20:02 IST

Three militants were killed in a brief shootout in Srinagar's Rambagh area, the J&K police said on Wednesday.

"Three militants have been killed in Rambagh in a shootout," Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said.

Preliminary reports suggested that a brief shootout took place at busy market of Rambagh, during an operation launched by the police following a tip off about the movement of these militants.

"Identification and affliation of the killed terrorists is being ascertained," the police said.