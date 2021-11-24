Other States

3 militants killed in Srinagar operation: police

Security personnel leave after an encounter with militants near the Rambagh area of the city in Srinagar, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. | Photo Credit: PTI
Peerzada Ashiq Srinagar 24 November 2021 20:02 IST
Updated: 24 November 2021 20:08 IST

Three militants were killed in a brief shootout in Srinagar's Rambagh area, the J&K police said on Wednesday.

"Three militants have been killed in Rambagh in a shootout," Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said.

Preliminary reports suggested that a brief shootout took place at busy market of Rambagh, during an operation launched by the police following a tip off about the movement of these militants.

"Identification and affliation of the killed terrorists is being ascertained," the police said.

