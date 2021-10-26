3 Kuki militants held, arms recovered

Manipur police say the arrested have confessed to be part of squad which killed three villagers

Three Kuki militants who were reportedly part of a larger group that had gunned down three villagers on October 12, were arrested on Sunday.

Imphal West district Superintendent of Police S. Ibomcha said arms were recovered from them.

The armed militants raided B. Gamnon village while the locals were preparing to bury three Kuki militants killed in an encounter with the Assam Rifles personnel in Kangpokpi district.

Mr. Ibomcha said, “We had received intelligence inputs that some armed cadres were sighted at Moidangpok and New Keithelmanbi. A police commando team, along with 15 Assam Rifles personnel, rushed to the area and arrested three cadres. One 9 mm pistol, one .32 pistol and assorted ammunition were recovered from them. They are members of the Kuki National Front (N)”.

The three Kuki militants have reportedly confessed to be part of the seven-member squad which killed the three villagers, including an infant. The attack was carried out under the orders of KNF(N) chairman James Kipgen, they said.

The SP said efforts were on to arrest the other members of the hit squad.